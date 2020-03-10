Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Quay County passes resolution opposing ‘red flag’ law

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Quay County is the last to pass a resolution expressing opposition to the ‘red flag’ law.

The governor signed the bill last month, which allows law enforcement to petition the court to take a person’s guns away if they are deemed a danger to themselves or others but sheriffs across the state say it’s not only unconstitutional but unenforceable.

Monday, the Otero County Commission passed a resolution saying it’s now welcome in their county. The governor has said any official not willing to enforce the law on the books should resign.

The sheriffs say they will fight the law in the courts.

Don’t Miss

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞