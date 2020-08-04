Python found in Roswell woman’s truck returns home

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A python found in a Roswell woman’s car has been returned to its owner. Yolanda Borunda watched the snake slither up into her truck Sunday night.

With animal control closed, Roswell Police officers were called into to help. The mystery of where it came from quickly ended when the snake’s 13-year-old owner Lilianna Kelley saw the story on Facebook and came forward. She was surprised to learn where he was found.

“It was crazy like, I have no clue how he got that. I am so glad he didn’t get hurt cause that is terrifying. How did he even travel four blocks without getting caught?” said Kelley.

Kelley says the snakes named Slinky, managed to escape after they used two books on top of his cage instead of four, like normal.