Python found in Roswell woman’s truck returns home

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A python found in a Roswell woman’s car has been returned to its owner. Yolanda Borunda watched the snake slither up into her truck Sunday night.

With animal control closed, Roswell Police officers were called into to help. The mystery of where it came from quickly ended when the snake’s 13-year-old owner Lilianna Kelley saw the story on Facebook and came forward. She was surprised to learn where he was found.

“It was crazy like, I have no clue how he got that. I am so glad he didn’t get hurt cause that is terrifying. How did he even travel four blocks without getting caught?” said Kelley.

Kelley says the snakes named Slinky, managed to escape after they used two books on top of his cage instead of four, like normal.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss