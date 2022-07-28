NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez talked Thursday as members of New Mexico’s congressional district are pushing for legislation to address ongoing drought and wildfires. Leger Fernandez discussed the Wildfire Response and Drought Resiliency Act.

The Wildfire Response and Drought Resiliency Act would raise basic pay for wildland firefighters and expand the roles of tribes and conservation corps in reducing wildfire risk. It would also invest $1 billion in clean water grant programs and direct the president to create a national wildfire risk reduction program. The legislation would also include assistance for victims who were affected by the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire.