DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Doña Ana County officials have issued a water advisory in Sunland Park and Santa Teresa.

On Wednesday, bitter water was reported. After looking into the issue, officials said a pump had an issue, so water supply pH levels increased.

They do not want people to use the water from faucets – which means no consumption, washing dishes, or bathing. The affected areas are listed below:

Valencia Park

Villa Valencia

Mason Farms

The Grove

Edgemont

Casas Lindas

Bluffs

Bottled water is available on Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at these locations:

Fire Station #2 – 5650 McNutt Rd., Sunland Park, NM

The Sports Complex – 4700 McNutt Rd., Santa Teresa, NM

Santa Teresa Elementary School, 201 Comerciantes Blvd., Santa Teresa, NM

Crews are flushing hydrants, and they’re trying to achieve “normal pH levels.” This article will be updated once the advisory is lifted.

If you have questions about the water advisory, call Camino Real Regional Utility Authority at 575-649-9349.