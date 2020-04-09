Pueblos prohibit access to non-residents

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s pueblos and reservatiosn are taking new steps to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Ten pueblos are now prohibiting non-residents from traveling onto their property. At this time, the Navajo Nation, San Felipe Pueblo, and Zia Pueblos have seen significant outbreaks.

These and other pueblos are now getting help from the New Mexico Department of Transpotation setting up signs and barriers. Some pueblos do have state highways running through them so in thsoe cases, non-residents are advised to not stop on the pueblo but are allowed through.

The state says it has a weekly call with each tribe to get updates.

