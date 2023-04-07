ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Pueblo of San Felipe is suing the federal government over a land dispute. Lawyers representing the Pueblo said officials are violating a federal land patent from 1864.

Attorney Rebecca Kidder said, “The United States, and its dealings with Pueblos, has been a painful and long history of taking what does not belong to the United States.”

The Pueblo filed a lawsuit on April 5 to defend San Felipe’s property rights.

“This was a land patent issued by the president of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, at the time,” Kidder explained.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the director of the Bureau of Land Management, Tracy Stone-Manning, and several other officials are named in the suit.

The lawsuit stated, in 2017, Department of the Interior officials unlawfully changed the southern boundary of San Felipe’s patented land, removing nearly 700 acres. Kidder said, “We want the boundary of the Pueblo of San Felipe restored. That’s what we’re asking for, that the United States officials that did this don’t try to do this ever again. It’s part of the Pueblo, and it has always been.”

Kidder explained why it’s taken so long to file the lawsuit. “Part of it is that there is a long record. I mean, we have the actions of the Private Land Claims Act taken by the Private Land Claims Board years ago.”

The Pueblo hopes a judge will declare the named defendants have a legal obligation to recognize and not interfere with San Felipe’s title and rights to sole possession of the lands within the boundary.

Kidder stated, “This is an example we believe of violating the laws that Congress set forth, and it isn’t a good message. It’s something we very much hope to correct, and we look forward to visiting with the United States Divisions about how these errors can be corrected.”

KRQE reached out to the Secretary of the Interior and the Bureau of Land Management for a comment on the lawsuit. We did not hear back.