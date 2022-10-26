POJOAQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pojoaque Pueblo Tribal Police seized rainbow fentanyl on a traffic stop. Police say Dillon Martinez and Michael Aguilar were stopped for driving erratically. When officers searched the car, they found 195 grams of rainbow fentanyl pills, guns, cocaine, and meth.
Law enforcement in other states, including Florida’s Attorney General, has said rainbow fentanyl is particularly dangerous because it’s often distributed by cartels in candy wrappers.
In this case, both suspects were charged federally with everything from possession with intent to distribute to possession of a stolen firearm.
During the investigation, officers found the following:
- $695.34 in US currency
- 23 gross grams of cocaine
- 88 gross grams of methamphetamine
- 75 gross grams of methadone
- 195 gross grams of M-30 Fentanyl pills
- “BB” quantity of suspected black tar heroin
- 29 naloxone strips
- Suspected marijuana wrapped in a candy wrapper
- 517 gross grams of marijuana
- 9mm Ruger pistol
- 9mm Hellcat pistol
- 9mm SIG Sauer pistol
- DPMS Panther Arms Rifle A-15