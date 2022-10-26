POJOAQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pojoaque Pueblo Tribal Police seized rainbow fentanyl on a traffic stop. Police say Dillon Martinez and Michael Aguilar were stopped for driving erratically. When officers searched the car, they found 195 grams of rainbow fentanyl pills, guns, cocaine, and meth.

Law enforcement in other states, including Florida’s Attorney General, has said rainbow fentanyl is particularly dangerous because it’s often distributed by cartels in candy wrappers.

In this case, both suspects were charged federally with everything from possession with intent to distribute to possession of a stolen firearm.

During the investigation, officers found the following: