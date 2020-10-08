Pueblo of Acoma awarded DOJ grant to improve sex offender tracking

FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. The Justice Department has released a new regulation spelling out detailed nationwide requirements for sex offender registration under a law Congress passed in 2006. The regulation released Monday stems from the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. It requires convicted sex offenders to register in the states in which they live, work or attend school. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – U.S. Attorney John C. Anderson announced Thursday the Pueblo of Acoma was been awarded $399,499 in Department of Justice grants to develop and improve systems to register and track sex offenders. The grants help states, U.S. territories, and tribal communities to meet the requirements of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

The Office of Justice Program’s Sex Offender Sentencing, Monitoring, Apprehending, Registering and Tracking (SMART Office) is awarding approximately $16 million to jurisdictions across the country to develop and enhance programs designed to implement the provisions of SORNA. The SMART Office is awarding almost $800,000 to provide training and technical assistance to jurisdictions implementing SORNA standards.

The office will also award nearly $1 million to the Institute of Intergovernmental REsearch to support maintenance, operations, and technological improvements for the Dru Sjodin National Sex Offender Public website. More information on the Office of Justice Programs and their components is available on their website.