Publishers Clearing House awards Rio Rancho woman $600 a week for life

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Prize Patrol visited Rio Rancho Friday. Publisher’s Clearing House showed up to Lilyan Moore’s house to tell her she won $600 a week for life but when they showed up to her door, she was out of town.

In a press release, the company said that sometimes, winners are at work or running errands when the Prize Patrol arrives. The thinking was that, because of the pandemic, the likelihood of Moore being home would increase. However, in 2020 style, they had to share the good news over the phone.