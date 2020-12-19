Publishers Clearing House awards Rio Rancho woman $600 a week for life

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Prize Patrol visited Rio Rancho Friday. Publisher’s Clearing House showed up to Lilyan Moore’s house to tell her she won $600 a week for life but when they showed up to her door, she was out of town.

In a press release, the company said that sometimes, winners are at work or running errands when the Prize Patrol arrives. The thinking was that, because of the pandemic, the likelihood of Moore being home would increase. However, in 2020 style, they had to share the good news over the phone.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery