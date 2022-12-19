BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – “A lot of people thought it was funny and it was intended to have some humor to it, but it’s using a little bit of humor to bring light to a very, very serious issue and that very serious issue is the drugs and the drugs that are being dealt on our streets,” Chief James Harris of the Belen Police Department said. A Facebook post by the Belen Police Department is making its rounds on social media. The post, that’s been shared hundreds of times, was meant to bring humor to an arrest this weekend.

It reads, “Welcome to the premier episode of ‘To Bust A Drug Dealer’ let’s meet today’s contestants.” It pokes fun at two suspects, Pete Chavez and Brittany Ann Williams. After an operation in Belen, police found drugs and $13,000 dollars in cash. The post goes on to name the so-called ‘grand prize winner,’ who racked up the most charges. Pete Chavez was charged with trafficking and a federal parole violation. The post goes on to say he won an all-expense paid trip to the quote “exotic Valencia County Detention Center” and that he’s quote “eligible for a multiyear extended stay at club fed.”

“I have gotten a lot of (positive) responses, not only on social media but from telephone calls that I have received from individuals. I have spoken to an awful lot of individuals who were very appreciative of the fact that we are out there doing what we’re doing,” Harris said.

But not everyone found the post funny. Amber Witte of Belen says the post was wrong. She says addiction is no joke. “I think that they’re going for a cheap laugh for attention. I think that they could have conveyed all of the same information to the public without making human beings the butt of the joke,” Witte said.

Chief James Harris says the intent was not to offend anyone. Even after some negative feedback, he says he will not apologize for the content saying, “people need to understand that their actions have consequences. We’re going to do whatever we have to do to curb this particular issue and this particular problem. If it makes people uncomfortable, then I feel we are meeting our goal.”

The post finishes with the line “play stupid games, win stupid prizes.” There’s a chance you’ll see more of these episodes, but Harris says that will be decided on a case-by-case basis.

Belen’s Mayor released a statement:

“The community of Belén, as with many communities in our state and nation is racked with addiction. These difficult situations require creative solutions to bring awareness and hopefully change. I support our police department’s continued and innovative efforts to combat this ongoing plague.”