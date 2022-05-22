SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is asking for feedback on a proposed project in Santa Fe. NMDOT is looking at the 1.7-mile stretch of Cerrillos Road for improvements.

Officials are looking at possibly adding bike lanes, expanding sidewalks, or putting a multi-use trail next to the road. Public comment for this phase of the project ends May 26. Public comments can be submitted online.