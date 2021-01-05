Public online meeting to be held on Rio Grande trail project

This August 2018 photo shows the Taos Gorge in New Mexico. Hikers have embarked on a 500-mile (805-kilometer) expedition that will traverse New Mexico. The mission: Chart out the best route and identify what challenges might lay ahead as the state moves closer to establishing the Rio Grande Trail. Following in the footsteps of other […]

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) announced Tuesday they will hold an online meeting of the Rio Grande Trail Commission with newly appointed commissioners on Friday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. According to EMNRD’s Rio Grande Trail Master Plan, the trail project is a cross-state, recreational trail used for hiking, biking, and horseback riding; The trail is meant to connect diverse natural habitats and history for New Mexico and its visitors.

EMNRD says the meeting will provide commissioners updates on New Mexico’s Rio Grande Trail project and members of the public are encouraged to join. According to a news release, the Rio Grande Trail Commission, established in 2015, oversees the recreational trail along the Rio Grande running the length of the state from Colorado to Texas. The commission recommends viable path routes, infrastructure, and additional features of the trail.

ENMRD says members of the public who require special assistance with attending the meeting, contact Edith Martinez at edith.martinez@state.nm.us or at 505-490-3155. For more information on the meeting, visit emnrd.state.nm.us/admin/rgtcmeetings.html.

Next Read: