Public invited to state surplus warehouse for monthly sale

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state has a warehouse full of stuff that it no longer needs or was lost or confiscated. Every month, the public gets a chance to buy it.

From jewelry to sunglasses, if it’s lost at the Sunport or surrendered to the TSA, it likely ends up at the state’s surplus property warehouse in Santa Fe.

“They come in boxes so we go through one box at a time, separate electronics, separate knives, separate tools,” says Jason Romero, Business Operations Supervisor for the State Surplus Property Bureau.

The warehouse is also filled with outdated electronics, old furniture, and cars from state agencies. “As people get new budgets, they get new furniture, they offer us the first right to choose to see if it’s re-sellable,” Romero says.

The state also has an agreement with the TSA to relieve them of the piles of items they end up with. From the lost and confiscated, to the simply forgotten. “We get boxes and boxes of belts. We come across a lot of baby backpacks, diaper bags,” Romero says.

Surplus officials say knives are the most common item they see. They pick up about 300 pounds of them from TSA every couple months, and that’s not the only form of self-defense they sell back to the public.

“We get a lot of tasers, we get a lot of self-protection items, and we’re little weary about putting them back out there,” Romero says.

Every last Thursday of the month, the warehouse is open to the public to do some shopping. Everything is sold for half price or less. “There might be some overnight campers,” Romero says.

They’ll likely leave with something they didn’t even know they needed. “You never really know what you’re going to find here,” Romero says.

The next public sale is this coming Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. About three dozen cars will be up for sale this time around. Most of them have more than 100,000 miles.