NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Game Commission is holding a meeting Friday, July 21 at 9 a.m. The meeting will be held at the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Northwest Area Office (7816 Alamo Rd. NW; Albuquerque, New Mexico 87120).

The public is invited to attend the meeting and voice any comments they may have. Anyone who can’t attend in person can register to attend the meeting via zoom. The meeting will also be livestreamed through the NMDGF website. For more information on the meeting or to register to participate digitally, click here.