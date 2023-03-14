NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Carson National Forest is hosting an open house Saturday for the public to learn more about a proposed 30,000 acre project in the forest, south of Taos. The open house will be Saturday, March 18 from 3 -5 p.m. at the Llano Quemado Community Center (8 Miranda Rd. Ranchos De Taos, 87557).

Forest staff will be available to answer questions on different parts of the project including, planning, fire management, prescribed fire silviculture and hydrology. The 30,000 acre proposed project will be centered around the Rio Grande del Rancho watershed, which is south of Taos. Forest officials say the project can help restore the health of the forest. They say areas of the forest can become vulnerable to insect attack and disease, which can increase the risk of wildfires. More information on the project can be found online at the forest service website.