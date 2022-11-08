NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three artists are presenting their ideas for a public art project. Bernalillo County said the public is welcome to view the presentations which will be virtual.
The three semi-finalists are Celina Gordon, Robert Davis, and Paul Sovereign. Out of those three, only one artist will be selected for the Route 66 Visitor Center Public Art Project.
The presentations will be held on November 10 at 1 p.m. through Zoom. Any public citizen that wants to view the Zoom webinar must register.
The Bernalillo County Public Art Program, which was founded in 1992, has been involved in the process of creating public works of art for all to enjoy.