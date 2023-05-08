NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The National Park Service wants to get public input on the general management plan for the Valles Caldera National Preserve.

The goal is to establish long-term plans to protect resources in the area and improve visitor experiences at the park.

“Valles Caldera is still in its infancy as a unit of the national park system, and there is a lot of work to be done to create a quality national park experience that honors the place as well as the passions of the people who cherish it,” said Superintendent Jorge Silva-Bañuelos. “This is a critical step in making that experience a reality and will allow the park to make needed improvements and protect the values that make this landscape unique and inspiring.”

A virtual open house is scheduled for May 17. Open houses will also be held in Española, Bernalillo, and the Jemez Pueblo from May 22 to 24.

The public can also submit a written comment now through June 9.