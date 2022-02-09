NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Department of Game and Fish is gathering public input on a number of hunting rules. For bighorn sheep, the department is considering opening the Jemez population to ram hunting, as well as separating, splitting, or adding hunts to distribute hunters.

They are asking for input on increasing licenses and season lengths and expanding hunt areas for Javelina. Lastly, hunt dates could be moved to later in the year for Pronghorn. Virtual meetings will be held on February 22 and 24 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.