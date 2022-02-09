NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Department of Game and Fish is gathering public input on a number of hunting rules. For bighorn sheep, the department is considering opening the Jemez population to ram hunting, as well as separating, splitting, or adding hunts to distribute hunters.
Story continues below
- Crime: Darian Bashir sentenced to life in prison for UNM student’s murder
- Trending: Highest NFL draft picks from New Mexico
- KRQE En Español: Martes 8 de Febrero 2022
- Health: UNMH offers incentives to those who left, but not bonuses to those who stayed
They are asking for input on increasing licenses and season lengths and expanding hunt areas for Javelina. Lastly, hunt dates could be moved to later in the year for Pronghorn. Virtual meetings will be held on February 22 and 24 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.