SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe officials are asking for public input as they decide the next chief of police. The city is asking all Santa Feans to complete a community survey to help identify what residents want in the next chief.

Officials will then host two sessions with candidates to interview them for the job. The first panel will discuss public safety and include law enforcement officials, lawyers, and judges.

The second panel will include community partners from the local Chamber of Commerce, treatment centers, and nonprofits. Officials say they expect to select the next chief by the end of March.