(KRQE)-The New Mexico Department of Health is hosting a hearing on its medical cannabis program Friday.

Officials say the hearing will address changes proposed by the New Mexico Department of Health last month as a way to strengthen oversight of the programs’ licensed non-profit producers and their inventory. The proposed changes would also raise the number of plants per producer from 450 to 1,750.

The hearing will take place in Santa Fe in the auditorium of the Harold Runnels Building.