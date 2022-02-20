SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is asking for public comment on its 2023 budget. The city says it’s moving into budget hearings and wants feedback on where people want their tax dollars spent.
The city is hosting a virtual meeting Wednesday and will open up the floor for people to give feedback.