Extensive roof leaks at the Penasco Theater in northern New Mexico are causing the adobe structure to erode. Now, the theater operators need help from the community to pay for repair costs.

The theater is made up of a collective group of artists who teach everything from painting to circus arts to local kids and teenagers.

To prevent further damage to the theater, the artists have set up a GoFundMe page. So far, it has raised $4,500 of its $20,000 goal.

Go to GoFundMe page for more information.