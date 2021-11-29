Public comment period open for proposed prescribed burn program

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The public is being asked to comment on a new program that will allow members of the public to perform prescribed burns to ease fire danger. The legislature approved the Prescribed Burning Act earlier this year which creates a training program for landowners and contractors to conduct prescribed burns safely and creates a model for issuing burning permits by counties and municipalities.

Prescribed burns are an important tool in preventing catastrophic wildfires and keeping the ecosystem healthy if done safely. State forestry is overseeing the program. There is a formal hearing on the matter on December 14 at 9 a.m. Forest officials say written comments can be submitted by mail to:

Wendy Mason

EMNRD, Forestry Division

1220 South Saint Francis Drive, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87505

Comments can be emailed to wendy.mason@state.nm.us. For more information, visit emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/public-meetings-hearings.