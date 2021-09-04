Public asked to weigh in on possible air tours at Bandelier National Monument

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The National Park Service and the FAA are asking for the public’s input on proposed air tours over Bandelier National Monument. The proposed air tour management plan would allow up to 101 air tours across nine different routes.
There are some concerns air tours could damage wildlife and other natural and cultural resources. The public can submit comments through the park service’s website through October 3.