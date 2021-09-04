Public asked to weigh in on possible air tours at Bandelier National Monument

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The National Park Service and the FAA are asking for the public’s input on proposed air tours over Bandelier National Monument. The proposed air tour management plan would allow up to 101 air tours across nine different routes.

Story continues below:

There are some concerns air tours could damage wildlife and other natural and cultural resources. The public can submit comments through the park service’s website through October 3.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES