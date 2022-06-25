SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Protestors gathered Saturday at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe to rally against the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Those who joined said it was imperative for women to make their own health care decisions, as opposed to a person who doesn’t understand their situation.

“Any woman, including women who are conservative, should never want men who are in government – who have amazing health care, they have Cadillac health care – standing around deciding the fate of their body, whether it’s abortion or whether it’s something else, and to me, we’re handing the keys over to our own control and what we can do,” says protestor Lori Paras.

New Mexico repealed its abortion ban in 2021 but bans could be implemented in the future. The CDC says in 2019, about 4,000 abortions were performed in New Mexico.

“