Protesters ask state to save Santa Fe mural

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An artist, along with a number of protesters are asking the state to save a Santa Fe mural. The nearly 40-year-old mural titled “Multi-Cultural” is located on the Halpin State Archives Building along Guadalupe Street.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexcian, the building is being transformed into the Vladem Contemporary Art Museum. Dozens of people voiced their displeasure this weekend, asking the state to preserve the mural.

However, the state says the mural is in poor condition and cannot be saved.

