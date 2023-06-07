NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department is reminding New Mexicans of the potential dangers summer temperatures can have on your pets this summer. Dehydration, heat stroke, and dangerously hot walking surfaces can pose a threat.

They advise to never leave your pet in a parked car as temperatures inside a vehicle can rise rapidly. For example on an 85-degree day, the temperature inside a car with windows opened slightly can reach 102 degrees within 10 minutes and after 30 minutes it will reach 120 degrees.

Anytime your pet is outside, they need to be protected from the heat and sun with fresh, cool water to avoid heat stroke. It shows up in pets as heavy panting, glazed eyes, rapid heartbeat, restlessness, excessive thirst, lethargy, fever dizziness, lack of coordination, profuse salivation, vomiting, a deep red or purple tongue, and unconsciousness.

When taking pets out for a walk, be sure to avoid asphalt because it gets very hot and can burn pets’ paws. Also, on hot days limit exercise by adjusting intensity and duration. If it’s too hot during the day, limit outdoor exercise to early morning or evening times.

If your pet is showing signs of heat stroke, make attempts to lower its temperature and contact a vet immediately. You can help lower a pet’s temperature by moving them into the shade or an air-conditioned area and applying ice packs or cold towels to their head, neck, and chest. Letting your pet drink small amounts of cool water or lick ice cubes can also help.