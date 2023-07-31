LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in Los Alamos are looking for whoever vandalized a cultural site in the White Rock Canyon.

“White Rock Canyon is home to hundreds if not thousands of cultural sites in that canyon,”

said Los Alamos County Open Space Specialist Eric Peterson. “From pictographs to stone sheep herder corrals, it’s a cultural site in itself.”

However, some sites are defaced now. According to Los Alamos County Open Space, they’ve received two official reports of vandalism to protected cultural sites in the area in recent months. San Ildefonso Governor Christopher A. Moquino said the Parajito Plateau is sacred and is the aboriginal land base for the Tewa people.

“We still utilize the area for gathering, hunting, visitations during certain seasons of the year, during certain traditional activities,” said Moquino. He said the vandalism not only has a lasting effect on his people but also impacts the Los Alamos residents who use the open space.

“It’s hurtful. I think any type of religious, whether it’s a church, mosque, any place of worship, to have any type of vandalism on this property, [and] sometimes, [it] can’t be restored,” he said.

“This type of crime doesn’t benefit anyone or anything,” said Peterson. “It does not bring any significant importance to anybody, and it’s defacing a cultural resource that is very important to a lot of people in the Rio Grande corridor.”

Not only offensive, it’s also illegal. Vandalizing protected cultural sites could result in two years in prison or fines up to $20,000 per charge.

“It’s a very beautiful place, so I encourage anyone to visit, but please respect the cultural sites that are out there,” said Peterson.

Los Alamos Police is asking anyone with information to come forward. Information leading to an arrest could result in a $1,000 reward.