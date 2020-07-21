Prosecutors plan to retry former state police officer for DWI

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A new trial date has been set for a former state police officer accused of driving drunk.

“Retrying a case is actually very common. Virtually every case that ends on a hung jury trial the first time is retried in this jurisdiction so this case isn’t being singled out or done differently in any way,” said James Dickens, Deputy District Attorney for the 12th Judicial District.

Jessica Turner was found in 2018 outside Alamogordo slumped over the steering wheel of her truck. Deputies say she smelled of alcohol and was slurring her words but they didn’t arrest her because no one had actually seen her driving. At her first trial last month, Turner blamed her conditions on an autoimmune condition. A jury could not reach a verdict. Now, a new trial is set for April. It’s expected to last two days.

