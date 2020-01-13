Prosecutors look to block murder suspect’s self-defense claims

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors want a judge to block a self-defense argument in a suspected murderer’s trial.

Mark Hice is one of three men charged with the 2018 shooting death of Cameron Martinez in Española. Police have called the shooting a case of mistaken identity.

However, Hice’s attorneys claim he believed Martinez posed a threat and was only defending himself. The state claims Hice is not entitled to arguing self-defense, saying there is no evidence to prove those claims.

Meanwhile, one of the accomplices in the crime has been put back behind bars because she just can’t’ seem to follow the rules. Savannah Martinez says she was there during the killing and is supposed to testify against Hice and others.

In exchange for her testimony, prosecutors allowed her to plead guilty to only tampering with evidence charges. She’s on house arrest while she’s out, allowed only to go to work and appointments.

However, according to prosecutors, she has not been following the rules. Her GPS shows she visits restaurants, gas stations, even visited Hinkle Family Fun Center in the last few weeks.

A judge has since ordered her to be held in jail until the other trials take place.