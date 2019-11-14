Prosecutors, defense request delay in Renezmae Calzada murder suspect’s trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing 5-year old Renezmae Calzada may have to wait a while for his trial to take place in U.S. Federal Court.

Malcolm Torres is charged with murdering Calzada in September 2019. If convicted, Torres faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Attorneys on both sides have now filed a joint motion requesting for a judge to designate the case as “complex,” which could significantly extend the amount of time before a trial takes place.

According to court documents, federal investigators have gathered a large amount of evidence in the case that both sides now have to comb through.

Court paperwork indicates that prosecutors have thousands of pages of discovery, multiple recordings, and a copy of what was on Torres’ cell phone, including nearly 30,000 photos.

Medical investigators haven’t finished Renezmae’s autopsy either. Prosecutors expect both sides may have to call up multiple medical experts to testify about how Renezmae died.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Mexico has yet to say when they’re hoping to take Torres to trial. A federal judge could make a ruling on the request for an extended trial sometime next month.

Torres is due back in federal court on December 2.