Props from Longmire and other NM made films up for sale

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re a fan of shows like Longmire and Midnight Texas, you may want to take part in an event Saturday. Props from those shows and other productions shot here in New Mexico are up for grabs and they’re priced to sell.

“All of these things came off of all different sets,” said Jim Hayes.

Inside the alum building at the Santa Fe Art Institute, there’s a room full of props and set decorations from tv shows and films shot in New Mexico.

They came from shows like Longmire, Midnight Texas and the Netflix film Walk Ride Rodeo. Almost all of the items are up for grabs.

“What we have here that they can actually see, is the Red Pony Bar and Walt’s cabin, those physical sets are not for sale, but what we do have is a lot of the set decorations and costumes,” said Dr. Elizabeth Kianu Stahmer with the Stagecoach Foundation.

It will all be sold off tomorrow by the Stagecoach Foundation based out of Santa Fe and co-created by George R.R. Martin.

“We’re a non-profit that its mission is to provide free training for New Mexicans in front of and behind the camera,” said Stahmer.

Some of the items are very specific…

“We have a lot of vintage, really, really cool nickers and stuff like that,” said Hayes.

And others serve more practical purposes. Some props will cost you a couple of bucks, but nothing is more than $150.

“There’s really a lot of stuff in here that I think is really, really cool and unique and then the extra part that it came from a film, its always nice to say ‘oh yeah that came off the set of Longmire, or off of Midnight Texas,'” said Stahmer.

The foundation also has a raffle going for this custom made Game of Thrones Vespa. The proceeds will also go towards the non-profit. Tickets are just $20 but the raffle closes tomorrow night.

For all the details on the sale, you can visit this Facebook page.