Proposed future of old Santa Fe college site ambitious

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – People are bringing big ideas about how to redevelop the now-defunct Santa Fe University of Art and Design.

The city will start evaluating 21 proposals received for the city-owned midtown campus. Details about the proposed projects were not released, but submissions for master developers of the project came from Central Park Santa Fe, the US Department of Energy Los Alamos Field Office, and more.

Officials have said it should be a mixed-use district, including academic uses that fit the city’/s theme of “Live, Work, Learn, Play.” A development agreement could be reached by the end of the next year.