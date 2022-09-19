NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The federal government is pitching in $45 million to improve highways around the Santa Teresa port of entry. A bulk of the money will help create a highway connector.
The port is a point of entry for large industrial shipments. Currently, trucks entering from Mexico travel 13 miles west before connecting to I-10 East. The exact path of the connector has yet to identified.