Proposed habitat could give endangered snakes over 18,000 acres of land

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A proposed habitat could give endangered snakes more than 18,000 acres of land in New Mexico and Arizona. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed the plan as part of a settlement stemming from a lawsuit last year against multiple U.S. agencies. Under the agreement, the service must finalize the proposed rule by April of next year. The area in New Mexico includes land in Grant, Hildalgo and Catron Counties.

“It’s disappointing that the latest proposal safeguards far less habitat than previously outlined, but we’re relieved these snakes will finally get some protected acreage,” said Jenny Loda in a press release, a Center for Biological Diversity biologist and attorney working to protect vulnerable amphibians and reptiles. “These two snakes have been close to extinction for years. Safeguarding the riverbanks where they live will also help people and other native wildlife that need healthy waterways.”

