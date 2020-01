SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two crime-fighting proposals are advancing through the Roundhouse.

House Bill 113 would increase penalties for felons caught with guns and House Bill 114 would make it a crime to carry a gun while drug trafficking.

Both are sponsored by Republican Rep. Bill Rehm and both passed their first committee yesterday. They now head to the House Judiciary Committee. Both bills have bipartisan support.