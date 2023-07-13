SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s senators are sponsoring a proposal to require upright gravestones for New Mexico veterans. Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujan introduced the “New Mexico Veteran Burial Dignity and Honor Act.” It would repeal a provision allowing flat gravestones for veterans at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.

That provision has drawn criticism from veterans and their families who argue it diminishes the honor owed to veterans. The proposal said requiring all graves to have upright markers would serve as a more fitting tribute and provide a uniform look in the cemetery. If passed, the flat stones would be replaced with upright stones over the next five years.