DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – Just southeast of Deming, reaching over 7,000 feet high are the Florida Mountains. The range is home to hunting, mining, and ranching and is now home to a new debate. Some advocates and elected leaders are pushing to make the Florida’s and the ranges that surround it a national monument deemed the Mimbres Peak National Monument.

“With a national monument, we would become a nationally recognized destination for outdoor recreation enjoyment,” said Ray Trejo, a Luna County Commissioner. He said the move could bring new trails, a visitor center, and a lot of tourism dollars to Deming. Those behind the push pointed to claimed success after the Organ Mountains became a national monument. But some residents are concerned.

“They kind of blindsided the rancher community you know,” said Eddie Mesa, a local rancher in Luna County. He is concerned the move could mean losing his state and BLM licenses to graze cattle in the mountain range. “We’re running probably about 300 head of cattle right now and if they restrict our grazing rights, it’s totally going to put us out of business like I said,” he said.

Lori Coleman lives in Luna County and has been mining in the Florida’s since 2009. She sells her findings at her New Mexico True certified business, Spanish Stirrup Rock Shop. Coleman said she disturbs less than an acre a year with her mining and is a good steward to the land, filling holes and picking up trash. She is concerned about what the designation could do to the future of her operation, despite assurances from those behind the push.

“The creation of a national monument would not only preserve these lands for future generations and create a proven economic engine for Luna County, it will also preserve the traditional land uses such as ranching, hunting and rock hunting. All of which would continue as it is today,” said Trejo.

But Coleman isn’t convinced. She said under the designation, her current mine would be grandfathered in, but that she wouldn’t be able to open new mines moving forward. “The mine I’m currently working in the Florida, I’ve been working it since 2010, it could be done. I don’t know when that source will be done,” said Coleman. “If I don’t have the source of the Florida’s to dig my rocks it will put me out of business.”

Both sides do agree more discussion needs to be had. “I know there are a lot of difficult questions that need to be answered. I think people are ready to talk about that to deal respectfully with one another to find a way to make sure that doing this while it benefits certain people, certainly does not create a detriment to others,” said Wes Light, with the Friends of the Florida’s.

Officials at Wednesday’s press conference encouraged concerned residents to come to future meetings about the proposal. Coleman plans on working with her representatives to help while Mesa plans to reach out to the New Mexico Cattle Grower’s Association.