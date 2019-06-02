Proposal to limit income eligibility for child care assistance

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW MEXICO, (KRQE) - New Mexico's Children Youth and Families Department is proposing a new limit to income eligibility for child care assistance. Next month, a public hearing will be held on the issue.

CYFD wants to reduce the income gap from 200 percent of the federal poverty line to 160 percent, about $41,000 for a family of four.

Under former Governor Susana Martinez, the state agency agreed to the 200 percent cap as the result of a class-action settlement, but CYFD says it did not get legislative funding to make it work.