Proposal to limit income eligibility for child care assistance
NEW MEXICO, (KRQE) - New Mexico's Children Youth and Families Department is proposing a new limit to income eligibility for child care assistance. Next month, a public hearing will be held on the issue.
CYFD wants to reduce the income gap from 200 percent of the federal poverty line to 160 percent, about $41,000 for a family of four.
Under former Governor Susana Martinez, the state agency agreed to the 200 percent cap as the result of a class-action settlement, but CYFD says it did not get legislative funding to make it work.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Las Cruces woman jailed after police...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Two escaped inmates from Arkansas now...