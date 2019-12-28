Proposal to extend minimum wage plan a possibility

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s minimum wage is about to go up, but one state representative wants to take it even further.

Right now, the rate is scheduled to go up to $9 an hour on January 1, then reach $12 by 2023. South Valley Democrat Patricia Roybal Caballero is proposing to extend that plan, raising the minimum wage to $15 by 2024. After that, it would automatically increase according to the cost of living, based on data from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Roybal Caballero has been pushing the idea for the last few years and says the change is long overdue. “It gets them closer to a living wage, and also begins to close the disparity gap in wages, as we’ve experienced in New Mexico,” she said.

Roybal Caballero’s bill would also do away with having a lower minimum wage for workers who receive tips.