NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Federal officials are looking for feedback on a proposal that would limit oil and gas production near Chaco Canyon. Two in-person meetings will be held next Wednesday in Farmington, followed by a virtual meeting Thursday.

Federal plans would stop oil and gas leasing within 10 miles of the park for the next 20 years. New leases on federal land have been paused for two years as the proposal is considered.