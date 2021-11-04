Property tax bills to be delayed in 14 NM counties

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Many New Mexicans will get a little longer to pay their property taxes. Fourteen New Mexico counties are delaying the due dates because their school districts had a mill levy question on Tuesday’s ballot.
The results of those votes determine how much property owners owe this year. The second payment is still due on April 10. Bernalillo County says property tax owners experiencing financial difficulties can call 505-468-7031 or email the Treasurer’s Office at treasurers@bernco.gov to make payment arrangements.
For Bernalillo County the delayed dates are:
- Dec. 1, 2021: Mailing of property tax bills
- Dec. 10, 2021: Payment due date
- Jan. 10, 2022: Final first half property tax due date without late penalties and interest