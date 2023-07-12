SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newer rules in Santa Fe on short-term rental properties, like Airbnbs, have spawned a federal lawsuit. Property owners said an ordinance passed last year violates their constitutional rights.

“It’s about people of Santa Fe County’s constitutional rights, including property rights, privacy rights and first amendment rights and rights to due process,” stated DomasLaw LLC Lead Attorney Stephen Domas.

The grassroots group, STR Fellowship of Santa Fe County, is suing the county.

They said an ordinance that passed back last October violates their rights as short-term property owners. That ordinance has rules for Airbnb-type properties like noise restrictions and parking.

The argument is that rules like that aren’t applicable to bigger long-term rentals.

“They’re saying the use of the dwelling has changed from residential to commercial because, now, they’re getting money for their dwelling. Well, you get money for your dwelling for long-term rentals as well,” said Domas.

The lawsuit also claims Santa Fe County’s newer ordinance benefits hotels by discouraging short-term rental owners from setting up shop. Liz Emmens, who has a home near Tesuque, is one of the property owners suing the county.

“Short term rentals are filling a need here in Santa Fe County. A lot of people can’t afford to stay at Bishops Lodge or the La Fonda or these really big, beautiful resorts that we have here that serve a function for tourists, but also our short-term rentals give people the hospitality and the real authentic experience of Santa Fe,” explained Liz Emmens, a property owner.

Santa Fe County Commissioner Anna Hansen, who supported the ordinance, said she couldn’t comment on the pending lawsuit.