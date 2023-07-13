BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) A historic hotel in Belen is on the brink of demolition. The property owner of Kuhn Hotel is making a last attempt to save the more than 100-year-old building.

City councilors voted to demolish the property weeks ago and the mayor supports the plan. “The current decision of the council is based on some ongoing issues with the property issues with vandalism questions about the structure,” said Mayor Robert Noblin.

Property owner Joan Artiaga said there’s a potential buyer ready to give the hotel new life. Artiaga has talked about fixing it up for an artist studio in the past, but said an investor wants to turn it into apartments. “Everything is excellent, it just needs a new roof you don’t knock down a historic 120-year-old building just because it needs a new roof,” said Artiaga.

Artiaga wants to ask the city to hold a hearing on the building’s demolition in the next couple of days. The city did give Artiaga 30 days from the past council meeting to be able to present evidence of this proposal.

While there may be potential to save the hotel, there are safety and structural concerns with the property. In the last year, the city received 15 calls for service at the hotel for burglary and other issues.

The roof is also collapsing and the city said there are too many other hazards on the property. They believe it would take about $1 million to fix it up.

While demolition will cost the city about $78,000, the city is willing to hear the proposal to develop the hotel and said it wants to see if the sale and rehabilitation are possible.

If the city council doesn’t approve of it, demolition could happen within weeks. Artiaga said if the city does move forward with demolition, she will seek legal action.