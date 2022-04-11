NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Vacant properties in two New Mexico counties are up for auction. The first is in De Baca County on May 4. The second is in Roosevelt County on May 5.
Because the state wasn’t able to collect delinquent taxes, these properties are being auctioned off. More information on the rules are available on the state website.