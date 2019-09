LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico couple is in the hospital after a propane explosion.

Police say firefighters responded to a pickup truck fire in Las Cruces late Tuesday night, but the flames spread to a propane tank causing it to explode.

The fire was put out but a 63-year-old man and 59-year-old woman were both injured in the blast. Both are in critical condition with possible life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.