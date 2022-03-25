NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state has finalized a restoration plan for projects in the Animas and San Juan watersheds impacted by the 2015 Gold King Mine blowout. One million dollars came from a settlement with Sunnyside Gold Corporation will go towards multiple projects.

Projects include a board ramp on the Animas River, a festival and farmer’s market pavilion in Farmington, a soil restoration project in the San Juan Valley, and an irrigation system upgrade.

In August of 2015, a blowout at the Gold King Mine in Colorado released over three million gallons of acid mine drainage and 880,000 pounds of heavy metals into the Animas and San Juan watersheds. The plume affected New Mexico residents, agricultural, and recreational tourism industries, and natural resources along those rivers.