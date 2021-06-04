‘Projecting Gratitude’: Santa Fe artists honor essential workers with light display

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – To show gratitude for essential workers and first responders in Santa Fe during the pandemic, a collaboration of artists will light up a wall at the Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center. The one-evening video and light project, “Projecting Gratitude” by Projecxions is scheduled for Saturday, June 5, 2021.

According to a press release from the collaboration, the project was created by artist Angel Wynn of 7 Arts Gallery and artists and photographers Janet O’Neal and Susan Latham. Projecxions states that during the pandemic the artists were unable to show work and meet up in galleries due to restrictions so they came up with the idea to honor heroes of the pandemic, especially healthcare workers.

Photos used in the project were submitted by health care staff as well as artists who captured some photos on site at Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center. “Projecting Gratitude” will start at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, and will be on display until 11 p.m.