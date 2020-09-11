Project to improve Lincoln National Forest gets underway

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A new project to help improve the Lincoln National Forest is underway. The project will improve almost 20% of the Smokey Bear Ranger District, which is about 90,000 acres of forest.

Improvements include wildlife-friendly fences and water features to help better distribute wildlife and livestock. They also plan to repair roads and trails.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss