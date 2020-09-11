Project to improve Lincoln National Forest gets underway

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A new project to help improve the Lincoln National Forest is underway. The project will improve almost 20% of the Smokey Bear Ranger District, which is about 90,000 acres of forest.
Improvements include wildlife-friendly fences and water features to help better distribute wildlife and livestock. They also plan to repair roads and trails.
