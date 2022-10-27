NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is working on a project to better protect the Pecos River and nearby habitats. The project will focus on about 1,000 feet of the river near Cowles.

Crews will install structures to reduce erosion, enhance fish habitat, and improve the river’s ability to withstand flooding. They will also replace old log structures with rock structures to create pocket habitats for fish. Earlier this summer, work began on the Rito Penas Negras project near Deer Lake and the Polvadera Creek near Canones.